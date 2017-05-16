GIF: Antonio Conte, N’Golo Kante and a crown

Chelsea fans bestowed a crown on King Kante at Stamford Bridge last night.

After a clean sweep of the various player of the year awards en route to the Blues winning the title, which is his second successive Premier League triumph, N’Golo Kante donned a crown on the pitch at Stamford Bridge after last night’s 4-3 win over Watford.

Even head coach Antonio Conte appeared to approve, which resulted in the brilliant gif you can see above.