GIF and Video: Eric Bailly red card vs Celta Vigo

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been sent-off in the closing stages of this evening’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.

The Ivory Coast international was dismissed for a punch-come-push to the face of Celta striker John Guidetti.

Celta defender Facundo Roncaglia also saw red after steaming into the subsequent brawl.

Bailly will now be suspended for the final against Ajax in Stockholm, which opens the door to Chris Smalling or Phil Jones.

It was Bailly’s second red card of the competition. He had already been dismissed during a game against Saint Etienne earlier in the knockout rounds.