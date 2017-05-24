GIF: Jose Mourinho rolls around the pitch with his son after Man Utd beat Ajax

Delight for the Mourinho family as Jose embraces his son at full time. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WuVzqrA7Mw — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrated with his son after the Red Devils’ Europa League triumph this evening.

Son Jose Mario Mourinho Jr. joined his old man immediately after the final whistle in tonight’s victory over Ajax.

The pair rolled around the pitch of Stockholm’s Friends Arena in jubilation, as you can see in the gif above.

It remains to be seen whether the younger Mourinho will be subject to a banning order for his pitch invasion!