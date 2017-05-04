GIF: Jose Mourinho shows his frustration at Man Utd’s display at Celta Vigo

Jose Mourinho summing up how every Man Utd fan feels after that half… pic.twitter.com/FcMeyU1sAq — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was unable to hide his frustration on the touchline at Balaidos this evening as his side played their Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.

The Red Devils missed a raft of good chances in the first-half and it was all too much for their boss to take.

You can see in the gif above how his levels of infuriation ramped up as the game wore on and his side wasted more and more opportunities.