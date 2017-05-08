GIF: Jurgen Klopp goes mad on the touchline vs Southampton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not best pleased on the touchline during yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

It was a frustrating afternoon all round for the Reds, and that certainly extended to their boss, who let his temper get the better of him on a couple of occasions over refereeing decisions.

That included the incident above in which a water bottle bore the brunt of his infuriation.