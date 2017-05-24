GIF: Paul Pogba’s dance after Man Utd beat Ajax

Pogba doing Pogba thing! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WBYatGN3Yg — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba produced a celebratory dance routine after the club won the Europa League.

Pogba, who opened the scoring in the 0-2 win over Ajax, ran over to the United contingent after the final whistle and launched into the dance routine you can see in the gif above.

The France international has lost his father and seen the city he has called home for four of his 24 years come under a suicide bomb attack in recent days, but was able to find some joy in United’s victory this evening.