Granit Xhaka out of Arsenal vs Man Utd

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Manchester United.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed that the Switzerland international would be absent for Sunday’s clash with the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium.

Xhaka, aged 24, is sidelined due to a swollen ankle sustained when he picked up a knock in last weekend’s north London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Wenger said: “We have still Granit Xhaka, who is out from the kick he got in the game [against Spurs].”

Xhaka has played 26 of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this season. His injury could see Francis Coquelin pressed into action against Jose Mourinho’s side.

He was substituted after 65 minutes at White Hart Lane. That now seems likely to be due to the injury but, in truth, he was outplayed by the Spurs midfield and provided little more than poor tackles and misplaced passes.