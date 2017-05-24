Jan Vertonghen sends good luck message to Ajax ahead of Man Utd game

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has taken to Twitter to send a good luck message to his former club Ajax ahead of their Europa League final clash with Manchester United this evening.

The Belgium international is probably only thinking of loyalty towards a club he represented between 2003 and 2012, when he joined Spurs, but there are also practical reasons for him and his team-mates to be rooting for an Ajax win.

If United lift the trophy and qualify for next season’s Champions League group stages, Spurs will be pushed into pot 3 of the draw. That increases the likelihood of them having to overcome two big boys of European footballl at the first hurdle.