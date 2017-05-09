John Terry jokes that Gary Cahill has stretched his armband

@garyjcahill © thanks big man👌 your big arms have stretched the arm band 😂💪🏻 🔵⚪️ @chelseafc A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on May 8, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

Chelsea captain John Terry got a rare outing during last night’s win over Middlesbrough.

The 36-year-old came off the bench to make what will be one of his final appearances for the club he has represented since 1995.

With the skipper on the pitch, Gary Cahill, who has skippered the team since Terry’s role was reduced by head coach Antonio Conte, handed over the armband.

Terry posted a photo of the moment on Instagram and joked that Cahill’s bulging biceps had stretched his armband.

The match was Terry’s fifth Premier League appearances of the season, which means he will now qualify for a winner’s medal if, as looks inevitable, Chelsea become champions.