Joshua King happy to be linked with Tottenham transfer

Bournemouth striker Joshua King says he is happy to be linked with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

But the Norway international says he was unaware of Spurs’ interest until it was mentioned in an text message to him from a journalist in his homeland and insists he is focused on the Cherries’ remaining three games of the season.

King told Norwegian publication Nettavisen by SMS: “This is the first time I’ve heard of this.

“I’m happy to be recognised, but I’m only focusing on the next three games.”

King, aged 25, has been in sensational form for Eddie Howe’s side, scoring 12 Premier League goals in 2017 and 15 in 34 games across the whole season.

That form has reportedly attracted the interest of Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino and the White Hart Lane hierarchy.

King started his professional career at Manchester United. He had loan spells at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, before making a permanent switch to Ewood Park in January 2013.

He moved on to Bournemouth on a free transfer in May 2015.