Juan Mata says Man Utd haven’t written off league but giving everything in Europa League after defeat at Arsenal

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has acknowledged that his side’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League have taken a hit after their defeat at Arsenal yesterday.

The Spaniard says United will continue to fight to break into the top four in their remaining three fixtures, but acknowledged that it is the Europa League that will be taking priority. He said he and his team-mates will be giving everything to secure Champions League football by winning the competition.

Writing on his blog , Mata said: “As I said, we have to focus on the remaining fixtures, starting with Thursday’s important match: the Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta.

“Our options of entering the Champions League through the Premier League have decreased after this week, but we will keep on trying until the last game, first at Tottenham this coming weekend.

“As you know, the other way is by winning the Europa League, and we’re going to give everything we have for that goal. We need to play a very solid game against Celta; we have an advantage but I’m sure they will come here hoping to turn the tables and they will be a dangerous team.”

Mata also tried to put a positive spin on the 2-0 loss to the Gunners. He pointed to his own return to action having been out since March, when he underwent surgery on a groin injury. And he also name-checked academy products Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe, who made their Premier League and full Premier League debut, respectively, in the game, saying their involvement was another positive.

He wrote: “On one hand, I was back on the pitch after several weeks out, and I felt good physically, which is something positive because the end of the season is going to be thrilling. I was back doing what I like the most, and I’m really excited about being able to help the team as much as I can in the final sprint.

“Another positive aspect of the game was the debut of both McTominay and Tuanzebe, a sign that the Academy is doing a good job; I’m really happy for them. I think the game was more or less even in the first half, with both teams creating chances, but they were lucky with the first goal soon after the break, and with the second one only a few minutes afterwards things turned quite complicated for us…”