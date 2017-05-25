Kieran Trippier and Ben Gibson named in England squad, Wayne Rooney left out

25 players have been called up for the #ThreeLions' games against Scotland and France next month. Read more: https://t.co/jnOOHdYjj1 pic.twitter.com/bp6zpRNRaf — England (@England) May 25, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has been given a first England call-up.

The former Burnley and Manchester City man has been named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Scotland and friendly against France.

Trippier, aged 24, will compete with club-mate Kyle Walker and Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne for the right-back spot.

Also included is Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson. He was a late call-up to the squad to face Lithuania in March to replace the injured Chris Smalling, but he is yet to win his first cap.

Fit-again Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland returns to the squad for the first time since fracturing his ankle in a friendly against Germany in March 2016.

There is no place in the squad for captain Wayne Rooney. The Manchester United striker is once again omitted having failed to make an impression on the Manchester United starting lineup in recent months.