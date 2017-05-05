Kyle Walker plays like he’s had his head turned by Man City against West Ham

Kyle Walker’s game by numbers vs. West Ham: 6 tackles attempted

2 tackles won

1 take-on

1 cross

0 chances created Not his usual self. pic.twitter.com/CcrBdf5jhe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 5, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has been the subject of lots of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

First came the reports that he is a summer target for Manchester City , who are confident that Spurs can be persuaded to sell. Then the England international removed prominent Tottenham imagery from his social media accounts .

Having been benched for last weekend’s north London derby win over Arsenal, Walker was back in the starting lineup for this evening’s game against West Ham United.

If head coach Mauricio Pochettino was hoping to see a reaction from the player, he didn’t get it. At least not a positive one.

Walker played very much like a man who had been affected by the transfer talk. He was regularly caught out of position, lacked the usual intensity in his recovery runs and left centre-back Toby Alderweireld exposed. Incidentally, Alderweireld – who has also been linked with a move to City – was not much better this evening.

Walker attempted six tackles, won just two of them and only provided one cross. His passing was poor, too.

Kieran Trippier was warming up for much of the second half and eventually came on to replace Walker after 80 minutes. The only surprise was that it look that long for Pochettino to pull the trigger.