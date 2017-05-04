Is Kyle Walker preparing for Spurs exit?

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has stoked the speculation that he will leave the club this summer with an interesting update to his social media profiles.

The 26-year-old’s Twitter profile picture and header image both featured him in action for Spurs, but have now been replaced by imagery of him in action for England.

Given that the Three Lions are not in action for another five weeks and Tottenham are still pushing for the Premier League title, the timing is a bit strange.

Media reports in recent weeks have suggested that Manchester City are confident of being able to sign Walker this summer .

Spurs are reported to view selling Walker in a big-money deal as a good way to finance their own summer spending.

The former Sheffield United man was benched for last weekend’s north London derby, with Kieran Trippier preferred at right-back.

Removing the Spurs imagery at this stage would prevent the change being viewed as an even bigger hint once the season has finished.