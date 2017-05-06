Kylian Mbappe is not interested in Man Utd move

Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is not interested in joining Manchester United this summer, according to French newspaper L’Equipe .

The 18-year-old hot shot has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks after taking Ligue 1 and the Champions League by storm this season.

But L’Equipe’s report claims that if United have been impressed by what they have seen from Mbappe so far this season, the feeling is not mutual. The France international is said to be voicing his displeasure about the style of football being served up by Jose Mourinho’s side.

As well as being unconvinced that United will be playing enough genuine football for his taste, Mbappe is said to have doubts about Marcus Rashford and former Monaco man Anthony Martial already being in the United squad.

He is reportedly concerned that the proliferation of young pacy forwards will limit his opportunities if he did join United.

The same article also denied reports that Mbappe has already agreed a move to Real Madrid.