Leaked photo of new Man Utd home kit for 2017/18

Photos have leaked online that claim to show the new Manchester United home kit for the 2017/18 season.

United’s new home kit features a rounded collar with two buttons, almost in the style of a grandad collar. It is predominantly red, as you would expect, with three white stripes on the should and white and black trim on the cuff.

The shirt is one again made by Adidas and sponsored by Chevrolet. Adidas, who are of course responsible for the aforementioned stripes, have branded the kit within their adizero range.