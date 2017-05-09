Liverpool close to £25m signing of former Man Utd man

Liverpool are close to completing the £25m capture of Burnley defender Michael Keane, according to the Daily Mirror .

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made Keane his top defensive target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Personal terms have been agreed in principle between Liverpool and the player, who is waiting to make sure Champions League football will be on offer at Anfield next term before committing to what is believed to be a four-year contract.

Liverpool are said to be confident they will get their man.

The former Manchester United player, aged 24, has won a lot of plaudits and two England caps on the basis of his performances at the heart of the Clarets’ defence this season.

Keane move to Turf Moor on loan in September 2014 and completed a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee in January 2015.

He has established himself in Sean Dyche’s side for last season’s promotion campaign in the Championship and in the top-flight this term.