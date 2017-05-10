Liverpool in for former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have revived their interest in Roma winger Mohamed Salah, according to the Daily Mail .

The Reds were keen to sign the Egypt international from Swiss side Basel in January 2014 when Brendan Rodgers was at the helm. But Premier League rivals Chelsea beat them to the punch with an £11m deal.

Salah, aged 24, struggled to make an impression at Stamford Bridge. He was loaned to Italian side Fiorentina and then their Serie A rivals Roma, who he joined on a permanent deal last summer.

Current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on a player who has scored 17 goals in 38 games so far this season, so Salah is back on the radar of the Anfield recruitment team.

The German wants another pacy forward to complement and cover for Sadio Mane next season. Klopp’s side have frequently struggled to threaten opposition defences this season when Senegal international Mane has not been available for selection.