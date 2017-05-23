Liverpool make approach to sign Iker Casillas

Liverpool have lodged an offer to sign veteran Spanish keeper Iker Casillas, according to AS .

There are reportedly several clubs interested in signing the 35-year-old, but the Reds’ approach is said to be the most concrete to date. And Casillas is reportedly keen on a switch to Anfield.

The article cites rumours that the World Cup-winning keeper has already signed a pre-contract agreement with the Reds.

Casillas, who turns 36 at the end of the month, is out of contract at Porto this summer. He joined the Portuguese side in 2015 having spent all of his career up to that point with Real Madrid.

His form has been shaky in recent seasons and it is difficult to imagine him thriving as a Premier League regular at this stage in his career.

He would provide competition for Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius and bring top level experience to Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of next season’s Champions League campaign.