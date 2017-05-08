Liverpool and Man Utd battling over Jordan Pickford signing

Liverpool and Manchester United are among five Premier League side vying to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old was one of the few members of David Moyes’ squad to enhance his reputation over the course of the season and the relegated Black Cats look set to cash-in on one of their most saleable assets.

As well as Liverpool and United, Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City and West Ham United are also said to be in the running to sign the England Under-21 international.

A cash offer of £25m is likely to be enough to secure Pickford’s signing, though The Times claims Sunderland are hopeful he will command a fee in excess of £30m. It also backs up the report that Ronald Koeman’s Toffees are in the running to land the young keeper.

Pickford broke into the Sunderland side last season and has established himself as a regular starter this term, making 21 Premier League appearances.