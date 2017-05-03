Liverpool and Man Utd set to battle to sign Cesc Fabregas

Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in a battle to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas this summer, according to the Daily Star .

The Spain international, who turns 30 tomorrow, could become surplus to requirements this summer if Blues boss Antonio Conte bolsters his midfield options ahead of their return to the Champions League.

He has already struggled for regular starts under Conte, who currently favours N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic.

Although he is not angling for a move, Fabregas reportedly knows he is a target for his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at United.

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is also set to make an approach. At present, it looks like there will be Champions League football on offer at Anfield next season, while United might have to win the Europa League to book their own place in the competition.

AC Milan and Inter Milan are also keen on Fabregas, who has two years to run on his contract and is said to be valued at around £27m.