Liverpool slap £30m asking price on player

Liverpool will demand a £30m fee for defender Mamadou Sakho this summer, according to The Guardian.

The France international is widely expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season. He has been on-loan at Crystal Palace since January, having been frozen out of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Sakho was a regular for Klopp last season, but a doping ban – served for a substance that later turned out not to be on the banned list – followed by a pre-season row with the manager saw him fall from favour this term.

He has impressed at the heart of the Eagles’ defence in recent months, albeit he is currently sidelined with a knee ligament injury.

Having helped Sam Allardyce’s side to steer themselves clear of relegation, Sakho is reported now wanted by Palace on a permanent basis.

But Liverpool will demand a fee nearly double that they paid to sign the 27-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

A move to French side Nice or a Serie A club are other possibilities, the report claims.