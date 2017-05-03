Liverpool’s Centenary Stand renamed in honour of Kenny Dalglish

We’re delighted to announce the Centenary Stand is to be renamed The Kenny Dalglish Stand in honour of the Anfield legend. A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on May 3, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Liverpool have announced that Anfield’s Centenary Stand is to be renamed in honour of the club’s former striker and manager Kenny Dalglish.

The stand now known as the Kenny Dalgish Stand runs along the touchline opposite the recently redeveloped Main Stand.

Dalglish has been honoured in recognition of his unique contribution to the club and city over the last four decades, said the Reds.

The historic move is in recognition of Dalglish’s unique contribution to LFC and the city of Liverpool over the last four decades. pic.twitter.com/cT06gUuRqx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2017

Senior board members at the club have also been explaining the move.

John W Henry: “Kenny’s contribution to LFC goes beyond goals, points amassed & silverware won. He represents what is best about this club.” pic.twitter.com/3Gn2PwLMGb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2017

Tom Werner: “The privilege and honour is all ours. Kenny’s name represents all that we are proud of when identifying ourselves as LFC." pic.twitter.com/0dzgdbyP8y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2017

Dalglish joined Liverpool from Celtic in 1977. He went on to make 515 appearances for the club, scoring 172 goals and winning eight league championships, three European Cups, two FA Cups, five League Cups and one UEFA Super Cup.

He also had two spells as manager and is currently a non-executive board director.