Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster and Man City’s Joel Latibeaudiere miss penalties as England U17 lose European U17 Championship on penalties

Even with the new ABBA format, England are still naff at penalties… 😔 pic.twitter.com/0ot4bOHQNn
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 19, 2017
England Under-17s lost 4-1 to Spain in a penalty shootout in the European Under-17 Championships final.
The Three Lions had been leading going into the closing moments of the game before Spain tied the game at 2-2 with a stoppage time equaliser.
The new ABBA penalty format was being trialled in the competition, but it didn’t seem to make England any better at shootouts.
Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster and Man City’s Joel Latibeaudiere both missed their spot-kicks.