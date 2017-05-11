How I Make the Kill in Football Betting – Simon Inglis

One of the most feasible gambling exercises that punters get involved in is football betting. There are two things that make football betting the most practiced type of gambling. The first is that it is a bet on an action you can witness. It’s not a case of dropping a coin and spinning a wheel you can’t predict its outcome. The second reason is because it is an activity that the majority of the people are already passionate about.

However, these two reasons are also among the reasons why people lose much money in the exercise. Some actually wager based on what they know and how they feel about the teams and the results of previous matches. They fail to understand that every single match is different from the others and that this is a huge determinant to what the result will look like. Because of the passion people have for football, they tend to think, albeit erroneously, that they have enough information about how things are supposed to pan out. Most of them end up placing blind bets because of this.

However, it has always been maintained that if you want to be a consistent winner of your football bets, following the footsteps of the master pundits and tipsters is the only way. You can’t achieve this by making random picks. This will only give you random winnings. You should consider getting free​ betting odds online from those who know for sure.​

Simon Inglis is one of the most popular personalities in sports writing. He has been writing about the culture of sports for many years and therefore would naturally have great information on the game. He has won several bets on football matches within a very short period of time and below is a list of the methods he applies to make the kill.

He Bets With His Head and Not His Heart

There is always plenty of aura and hype about the big games: the derbies, El Clasicos and the cracker games. Do you really want to get into these games if you are not sure of what you are betting on? You should never bet with your emotions. There will also be those moments when you argue with your friends that your preferred team will win the game against an opponent. You have to make sure this is just an object of discussion and not a bet. Never let your love of a football club, their place in the league table, or anything less than their form, records, and insightful analysis decide your bet.

He Is Always In Control of His Bets

It is actually very bad when you lose control of the amount you bet. This will make you reckless, betting on odds that have not received due diligence. Because of this, Simon chooses to pay in cash instead of opening internet accounts. For him, an internet account leads to more temptation towards random and knee-jerk decisions. But you will always prepare before you make the effort of going to a betting shop and placing your bet there.

He Also Gets Involved In Documentation

The entire history of bets he has ever made have been actually recorded. The important thing about this is that it shows him where he has been excelling and where he has been making mistakes. With this, he is able to make better bets by the day.

He Never Gets Involved With the Complicated

You know those hard to predict markets we may choose to dabble into sometimes? Simon avoids them at all costs. He said he concentrated on the things he understood. That explains why it was always football and rugby, and not on horse racing. That also explains why he will always stick to the simple win, lose and other related bets instead of the complicated ones.

With these rules, he was able to wager on 50 football games, losing only 12 and winning 38. This is a really good record and one that you should try emulate.