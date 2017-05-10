Man City plotting Alexis Sanchez – Jason Denayer swap deal

Manchester City are set to offer defender Jason Denayer in part-exchange in an effort to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez this summer, according to The Sun .

Pep Guardiola’s side would stump up a £50m for the Chile international in addition to Belgian youngster Denayer moving in the opposite direction.

Denayer, aged 21, has been linked with the Gunners in the past. He has spent time on loan at Celtic and Galatasaray in recent seasons. He has spent this season with relegated Sunderland, but struggled to make an impression during an injury-hit campaign at the Stadium of Light.

His representatives have reportedly been told that his playing time will be limited if he stays at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Sanchez, aged 28, is due to enter the final 12 month of his contract this summer and talks with the north London club are currently on hold.

He has been linked with a move to City or Chelsea in recent weeks.