Man City target Toby Alderweireld’s contract dispute explained

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld’s refusal to sign a new contract has been explained by The Times .

The north London club has tied most of it first-team stars down to new long-term deals in recent months. Belgium international Alderweireld is the notable exception.

It seems that a dispute over a release clause is the reason he has so far declined the offer of a new deal.

The 28-year-old has turned down two contract offers to date and his representative has not had any recent talks with the club, the article claims.

Alderweireld is currently committed to Spurs until June 2019. Spurs have the option to automatically extend his deal by an extra season until June 2020. But should they choose to do so, Alderweireld is contractually allowed to insert a €30 million (£25.3 million) release clause that can be activated from that year.

Spurs would like to extend his deal beyond 2020 and without such a clause, but the player is seemingly keen to keep it. The club has so far rejected his demands for the clause to be included and that has led to the current stand-off.

The same article says Manchester City are interested in signing Alderweireld.