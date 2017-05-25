Man City tweet #ACITYUNITED after Man Utd’s Europa League win

Manchester City showed solidarity with Manchester United after their rivals’ Europa League triumph.

After United recorded a 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm last night, City’s official Twitter account posted a tweet using the #ACITYUNITED hashtag.

With many United players dedicating the victory to Manchester in the wake of the suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena earlier this week, City also seem to have embraced United’s win as something the whole of the city can get behind.