Man Utd celebrate semi-final specialist Marouane Fellaini

⚽️⚽️⚽️@Fellaini has now scored in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League for #MUFC. Some record! pic.twitter.com/DJMFt2MKG9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 11, 2017

Manchester United’s official Twitter account has been celebrating the achievement of semi-final specialist Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgium international powered in a back-post header to give United a 1-0 lead on the night and a 2-0 lead on aggregate in this evening’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

Fellaini’s goal means he has now scored for United in the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup semi-finals. Everton and Hull City were the other teams he has scored against in a semi-final.