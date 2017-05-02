Man Utd defender suffers ligament damage

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has suffered ligament damage in his foot, according to Sky Sports .

The England international, aged 21, limped out of yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Swansea City after picking up an injury to his left foot. Today’s reports suggest that he has sustained ligament damage.

Press Association reporter Simon Peach also reports that Shaw has sustained ligament damage and says the severity of that damage will be assessed today when the former Southampton man visits a specialist.

Any ligament damage is likely to spell the end of Shaw’s season and, given the rocky nature of his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, potentially his United career.

Having played only a handful of games for United last season after his horrific broken leg, Shaw has been a peripheral figure under Mourinho this term. He has played just 11 Premier League games this season. And as he approaches the end of his third season at Old Trafford, he is yet to reach 50 appearances for the Red Devils.