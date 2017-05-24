Man Utd defender suspended over tattoo

A post shared by Guillermo Varela (@guillermovarela4) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:06am PST

Manchester United right-back Guillermo Varela has been suspended by loan club Eintracht Frankfurt after getting a tattoo against their advice.

The Uruguayan, aged 24, has been expected to feature in Eintracht’s DFB Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. But after opting to go under the needle when coach Niko Kovac and the club’s medical staff told him not to, the tattoo has become inflamed and will prevent him from playing.

The club has gone a stage further to make sure he won’t be involved in cup final day at all by suspending him.

A statement issued by the German side confirmed that version of events and revealed that Varela’s actions had convinced them to scrap plans to sign him on a permanent basis.

Sporting director Fredi Bobic said in the statement: “His behaviour was grossly negligent and hurt the team.

“Guillermo’s path at Eintracht ends here. The club can’t put up with a player acting against the coach’s and doctors’ instructions.

“We were already considering extending his loan. But that’s naturally no longer an issue. Guillermo will be suspended with immediate effect.”

Injuries have restricted the on-loan United man to just 10 appearances this season, but he had featured in the last four Bundesliga games and had been a likely starter against Dortmund.