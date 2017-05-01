Man Utd keeper linked with Inter Milan move

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is a transfer target for Italian side Inter Milan, according to Tutto Mercato Web .

The Argentina international has been at United since 2015. At that stage he looked set to replace Real Madrid-bound David De Gea, but has played second fiddle since De Gea’s move to the Bernabeu fell through and he signed a new contract at Old Trafford.

Romero, aged 30, has made 24 appearances for United to date, but just five of those appearances have been in the Premier League.

Inter are reportedly preparing to offer him a move elsewhere, though he would also be asked to play as a backup keeper at San Siro, where Samir Handanovic is firmly established as first-choice between the sticks.

There would be a two-year contract on the table for Romero, if he did want to move to Italy.

The Serie A side’s local rivals AC Milan are also keen to sign him, the report claims.