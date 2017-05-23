Man Utd keeper and West Ham star named in Argentina squad

El Dto. de Selecciones Nacionales y el CE de AFA dieron a conocer los jugadores citados del fútbol local para los próximos amistosos. pic.twitter.com/H8GHJQ3MG7 — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 23, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been named in the Argentina squad for their forthcoming friendlies against Singapore and Brazil.

He is joined in the squad by West Ham United attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini. The 24-year-old is being called up to the senior national team for the first time.

Lanzini was previously named in a provisional under-23 squad for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer, but had to withdraw threw injury.

The Premier League pair have been unofficially called up by Jorge Sampaoli, who is still in charge of Sevilla at present. He is widely expected to become Argentina manager this summer, but no deal has been reached yet.

The Argentine FA must be confident of getting their man though, because he has been allowed to pick the squad for these games.