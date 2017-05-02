Man Utd make Andrea Belotti approach

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to ESPN .

The Red Devils have reportedly contacted the Serie A club to register their interest in signing the in-form forward.

Belotti, aged 23, has scored 27 goals in his 34 games for Torino so far this season. That return has seen him linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs, and it appears United have now begin to make their move.

Senior figures at United are said to have spoken with their counterparts at Torino to discuss the Italy international’s availability.

Belotti signed a new five-year contract last December that ties him to his current club until June 2021. The deal also included a €100 million release clause applicable if he moves to a club outside Italy, so he will not be available on the cheap.

The player is in his second season at Torino, who he joined from Palermo in 2015.