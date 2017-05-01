Man Utd make enquiry for Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United have lodged an enquiry to check on the availability of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 16-year-old left-back is also said to be a target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, but United are the latest club to express an interest.

Sessegnon has been a key player for the Cottagers in his breakthrough season and has helped to take them to the Championship play-offs, scoring five goals in 23 appearances.

Fulham have reportedly previously turned down offers from Arsenal, while Liverpool are said to be trying to sign Sessegnon this summer. But United are hoping to jump to the front of the queue.

Sessegnon joined Fulham as a nine-year-old. He has represented England at under-16, under-17 and under-19 level.

His twin brother Steven is also on the Cottagers’ books, but is yet to break into the first-team and still plays for the club’s academy sides.