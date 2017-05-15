Man Utd man congratulates Chelsea on their title win

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has offered his congratulations to former club Chelsea after they clinched the Premier League title.

The Blues were crowned champions after beating West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening and Mata addressed the matter in his weekly blog post .

Clearly realising that he was treading a tightrope between offending fans of his current club and offending fans of his old club, where he remains a much-loved figure, the Spaniard set about trying to congratulate Antonio Conte’s side on their success.

After first outlining that he felt it was “fair” to congratulate the Blues, he went on to praise their consistency.

The form of words he eventually settled on was: “I think it’s fair to congratulate Chelsea for winning the Premiership.

“They’ve been the most consistent team in the league and thanks to that they were able to celebrate the title last Friday after defeating West Brom, so my sincere congrats to them.”

Mata, aged 29, played for Chelsea between August 2011 and January 2014. He was the Blues’ player of the year for both of his two full seasons at Stamford Bridge but was sold to United for £37.1m, ironically having fallen out of favour under his now United boss Jose Mourinho.