Man Utd man thanks fans for making midweek away trip to Southampton

Away midweek at Southampton and still away end is jam packed..

Probably driving back in time to go straight to work tmro.

Thank you 🙌🏼🔴 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 17, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has thanked the club’s away supporters for turning out in force at Southampton last night.

Even long-serving Carrick seemed taken aback at the number of United fans who had travelled to the south coast for a midweek, televised fixture that had nothing riding on it.

Those that did make the trip were rewarded with a 0-0 draw, but at least they earned Carrick’s appreciation.

The veteran England international observed that the fans would probably be arriving home from the game just in time to go to work. Cue the jokes about London only being an hour-and-a-half up the M3 from Southampton and United fans in fact being home in time for supper.

Carrick’s sentiments were echoed by Juan Mata.