Man Utd plot move for Jan Oblak

Manchester United are planning to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak if they lose David De Gea to Real Madrid this summer, according to The Independent .

De Gea, who United signed from Atletico back in 2011, has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu having seen a transfer to Los Blancos collapse in 2015.

Oblak is said to be United’s preferred replacement if De Gea leaves Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has leapfrogged Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had previously been been under consideration by United.

Manchester City’s Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino, is said to be interested in a move across the city to United, but has not yet been viewed as an option by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Slovenia international Oblak has a €100m release clause in his contract. He joined Atletico from Benfica in 2014 when Thibaut Courtois returned to Chelsea after three season on loan at the Vicente Calderon.