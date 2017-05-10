Man Utd preparing £40m bid for Tottenham’s Eric Dier

Manchester United are ready to test Tottenham Hotspur’s resolve with a £40m bid for midfielder Eric Dier, according to the Daily Mirror .

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been briefing fans that the construction of the club’s new stadium will have no bearing on transfer activity and that no player will be sold for non-footballing reasons.

But United are set to put the statement under intense scrutiny with a big-money bid for versatile England international Dier, who can also operate at centre-back or right-back.

The 23-year-old signed a new five-year deal worth £50,000-a-week last September and is tied to the north London club until June 2021. But United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be confident that a £40m bid will be enough to convince Spurs to part company with the former Sporting Lisbon academy player.

In the same briefing, Levy also told supporters that he expects players to honour contracts without further wage rises. Dier would stand to earn substantially more if he made the move to Old Trafford.