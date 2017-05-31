Man Utd reject Real Madrid’s £60m bid for David De Gea

Manchester United have turned down a £60m bid from Real Madrid for David De Gea, according to Sky Sports .

The Spain international goalkeeper has been strongly linked with a return to his hometown this summer and Los Blancos have made their move early in the window.

United have reportedly rebuffed their opening offer, which would have doubled the current record transfer fee for a goalkeper.

De Gea, aged 26, came close to joining Madrid in August 2015, but his deadline-day deal collapsed when the paperwork was not submitted in time for the move to be finalised.

He subsequently signed a new contract at Old Trafford, where he was in danger of being frozen out for the final season of his previous deal.

His current contract has two years left to run, plus the option of a third season.

De Gea joined United from Madrid’s city rivals Atletico in an £18m deal in 2011.