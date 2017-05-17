Man Utd set to resign former player at £16.75m loss

Manchester are ready to pay £25m to bring academy graduate Michael Keane back to the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Keane came through the ranks at United alongside twin brother Will, but was sold to Burnley for £2m in 2015. Just two years later, the Red Devils are ready to take a financial hit to reverse that deal.

They included a 25 per cent sell-on clause when they sold Keane to the Clarets, which effectively reduces the fee to £18.75m. But that still means United will have to accept a £16.75m loss on buying a player they had in their youth ranks.

But they demonstrated last summer that they are not averse to those situations when they broke the world transfer record to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.

Keane, aged 24, made five first-team appearances for United. He has been an impressive figure at Turf Moor this season and won two England caps on the back of his form.