Man Utd stars model new 2017/18 away kit

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on May 10, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

Manchester United have officially unveiled their new away kit for the 2017/18.

We brought you leaked images of the kit earlier this week. That has now been followed by official confirmation and images of the players wearing the new gear.

United’s new away kit is black and, according to United, inspired by their away kit from 1992. That kit was blue and white with red trim, but featured the same pattern you can see in the shirts being worn by Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera above.

United fans will also be pleased to see goalkeeper David De Gea – linked with a summer move to Real Madrid – featuring prominently in the marketing material for the new kit.