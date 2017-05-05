Man Utd trio named in Europa League team of the week

Manchester United have three representatives in the UEFA Europa League team of the week.

Of course, that achievement is slightly less impressive now there are only four teams left in the competition, but nonetheless it is an achievement.

Striker Marcus Rashford, who scored the only goal of the game in United’s semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo last night with a second half free-kick, is among those to make the team. He is joined by team-mates Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba, who both returned from injury for last night’s game.

Notably, Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez is included after making a string of saves to thwart United in the first half.

But it Ajax who dominate the team of the week. Six of the Dutch side’s players are included after their 4-1 win over Lyon on Wednesday night.