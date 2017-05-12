Man Utd’s Marouane Fellaini named Europa League player of the week

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been crowned as UEFA’s Europa League player of the week.

The big Belgian’s back-post header proved to be decisive as United recorded a 2-1 aggregate win over Celta Vigo in their semi-final tie.

Fellaini saw off competition from Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who came close to firing his side to an unlikely comeback against Ajax.

Unfortunately for the France international, in the end it was Ajax and Fellaini who triumphed.