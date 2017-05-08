Man Utd’s Scott McTominay reacts to making his debut against Arsenal

Despite the result today, Great feeling to make my Premier League debut ❤️⚽️ onwards & upwards 👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/QZ3AuOBVcF — Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) May 7, 2017

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay has posted on social media to give his reaction to making his Premier League debut.

The 20-year-old midfielder came off the bench during yesterday’s defeat at Arsenal to make his first senior appearance.

Writing on Twitter, he acknowledged that it had been a great feeling despite United having lost the game 2-0.

He wrote: “Despite the result today, great feeling to make my Premier League debut. Onwards and upwards.”

McTominay came on as an 84th-minute substitute for Juan Mata.

The Scotland youth international was 5ft 6in tall at the start of 2015 when he had just turned 18, but then had a growth spurt and now stands at 6ft 4in.