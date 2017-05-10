Marcus Rashford and Chelsea star trash talking over FIFA

I’m taking names. And @willianborges88 is first on my list. #XboxLive #ad A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on May 9, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford has been making one of his first forays into the world of being a corporate shill by indulging in some phoney social media trash talk with Chelsea star Willian.

Rashford challenged the Brazilian midfielder to a game of FIFA. He said: “I’m taking names. And @willianborges88 is first on my list.”

Willian responded by suggesting that Rashford would be more humble by the end of their game.

He wrote: “I’ll be waiting for my apology @marcusrashford 😂.”

I’ll be waiting for my apology letter @marcusrashford ✍🏿 😂 #ad Link in bio A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Both players used #ad to indicate that they had been paid to partake in the tame banter.