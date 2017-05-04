Monaco reject Man Utd’s £72m bid for Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United have had a £72m bid for French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe rejected by Monaco, according to The Guardian .

The French side, who were beaten by Juventus in last night’s Champions League semi-final first leg, are said to be holding out for a £100m world-record fee before they will part company with their teenage starlet, who they would like to keep hold of for for at least one more season.

The Ligue 1 side reportedly believe Mbappe’s value will saw after another season at his current level and hope they would be able to sell him for around £125m in the summer 2018 transfer window.

Mbappe, aged 18, has established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after talents this season. He has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions so far this season, including five Champions League goals in eight games in that competition.

He is said to favour a move to Real Madrid over joining United.