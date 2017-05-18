Moussa Sissoko joins Chelsea and Arsenal stars in France squad

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is perhaps the surprise name in the France squad for their forthcoming games against Paraguay, Sweden and England in June.

Despite an underwhelming debut season with the Spurs, Sissoko, who starts for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against Leicester City tonight, keeps his place in the squad. France coach Didier Deschamps is presumably still rewarding the former Newcastle United man for his strong showing at Euro 2016 last summer.

Sissoko’s Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris is also in the squad. Premier League champions Chelsea have Kurt Zouma and N’Golo Kante involved, while Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud are also included. Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is the final Premier League representative.