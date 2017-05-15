Nathaniel Chalobah tries to steal credit for Chelsea’s title win

If anyone wants to mix me and @mbatshuayi up now is the right time… tbh I came on and knew I was guna score ‍♂️#champions — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) May 12, 2017

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has found himself being confused with Michy Batshuayi all season.

The two players share a similar profile and haircut, which has been bamboozling the media all season. The pair have provided a running commentary on the regular mishaps via their social media accounts.

But after Batshuayi scored the goal that clinched the title for the Blues against West Brom on Friday evening, Chalobah was only too happy for the history books to mistakenly list him as the goalscorer.

Writing on Twitter, he joked: “If anyone wants to mix me and @mbatshuayi up now is the right time… tbh I came on and knew I was guna score.”