N’Golo Kante wins Football Writers’ Association Football of the Year award

Congratulations to @nglkante, who has been voted the 2017 Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8SaWKVCkgR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 8, 2017

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has added to his growing personal haul of silverware this season by winning the Football Writers’ Association Football of the Year award.

Having already won the PFA Player of Year award and London Football Awards’ Player of the Year, the France international has now been honoured by journalists who write about the game.

He pipped team-mate Eden Hazard to his latest award. Between them, the two Chelsea players secured 65 per cent of the vote. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was in third place.